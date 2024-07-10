Brokerages Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

