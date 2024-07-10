Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 123.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $35.44 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.777 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

