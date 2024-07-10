Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $122.76

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.44.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.