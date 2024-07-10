Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT at $148.12

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

