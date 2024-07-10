Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $63.15

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

