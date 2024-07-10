Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Target Price at $8.83

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

LAAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

NYSE LAAC opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

