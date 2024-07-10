Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $42.67

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.