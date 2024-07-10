Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Target Price at $6.38

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $1.31 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511,787 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $28,845,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after buying an additional 2,909,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

