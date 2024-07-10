Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $5.67

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

