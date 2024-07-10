Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $41.29

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
