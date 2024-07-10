Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $41.29

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,808,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Viper Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.