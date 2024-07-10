Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $8.09

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.09.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of WW International stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. Analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
