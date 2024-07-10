Brookline Capital Management Comments on CervoMed Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Get CervoMed alerts:

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CervoMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

CervoMed Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRVO opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth $20,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Stories

