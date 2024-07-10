Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bruker by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.