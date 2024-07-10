Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.03

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 50523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Bumble Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

