Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,090.07

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,090.07 ($39.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,140 ($40.22). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,110 ($39.84), with a volume of 440,844 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($42.27) to GBX 3,380 ($43.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.30) to GBX 2,700 ($34.58) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.99) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,120 ($39.96).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,035.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,090.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,019.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($39.22), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($950,879.06). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

