Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 26th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

