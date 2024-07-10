Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $591.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $492.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.64 and a 200-day moving average of $500.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

