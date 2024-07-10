Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $736.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

