Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 125.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $212.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average of $237.68.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

