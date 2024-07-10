Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $71,800. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Concentrix stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

