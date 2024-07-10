Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.72 billion and $272.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.68 or 0.05367386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,034,995,408 coins and its circulating supply is 35,872,094,710 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

