Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

