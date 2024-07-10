Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 365.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

