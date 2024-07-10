Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.00.
Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSL stock opened at $407.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $430.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.78 and a 200 day moving average of $371.08.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
