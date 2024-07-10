Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 50,739 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,249,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,428,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.