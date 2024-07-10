Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 52,724 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,845,292.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.2 %

QDEL opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

