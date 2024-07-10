Caroline Loew Sells 12,531 Shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $36,465.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,537.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mural Oncology Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Mural Oncology plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.82. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MURA. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
