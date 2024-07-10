Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CPRX stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

