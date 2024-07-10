CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.10. 39,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,411. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.57. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

