CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
CECO Environmental Price Performance
CECO opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $978.32 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
