CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CECO

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $978.32 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.