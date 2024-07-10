Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.23) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.
Celebrus Technologies Price Performance
Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
