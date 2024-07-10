Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.23) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBS

Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of CLBS stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.15) on Tuesday. Celebrus Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 259.74 ($3.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.