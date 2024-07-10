Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.23) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBS
Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celebrus Technologies
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.