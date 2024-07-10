Celsius’ (CELH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

