Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 7,750 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $4,775,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.