Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $642,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,637 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. 23,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,048. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

