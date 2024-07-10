Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,880,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $560.33. The company has a market cap of $483.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

