Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 252,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,988. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $123.66. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.72, a PEG ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,537 shares of company stock valued at $83,831,802. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.