Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.6 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CERT

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.