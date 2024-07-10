Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $276,139.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,029,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,015,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYC opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

