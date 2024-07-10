Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $197.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.92.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $569,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Chart Industries by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.52.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

