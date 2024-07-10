Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.33

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.33 and traded as high as C$13.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.19, with a volume of 194,934 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -290.48%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

