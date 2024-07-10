Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. 200,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 331,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Specifically, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 333.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 72,540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 553,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

