Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE CIM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 24,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,887. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

