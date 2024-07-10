Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chimera Investment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.