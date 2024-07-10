Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 67,851 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

