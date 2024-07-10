Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

