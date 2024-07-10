Citigroup Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $88.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $69.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 32.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 160.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Brunswick by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

