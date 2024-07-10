Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
CZWI stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
