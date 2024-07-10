Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,309 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

