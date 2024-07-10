Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,120,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,358 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.