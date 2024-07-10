Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Trading Down 2.7%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 9,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDRO

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 2.7 %

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.